'Photo-Op' Row: Trinamool Accuses Amit Shah Of Using ST Family As A 'tool'; BJP Refutes

As ex-BJP Amit Shah toured Bengal to oversee BJP's preparation for the 2021 polls for two days, Trinamool has attacked Shah on Friday, accusing him of not interacting with the Scheduled Tribe family who hosted him for lunch. Taking to Twitter, Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee- nephew of CM Mamata Banerjee - alleged that Shah did not speak with the family, using the family as a 'political tool'. Slamming Shah's visit, he asked whether the Home Minister had come to Bengal only for a 'photo-op'.

Trinamool: 'Only a photo-op?'

Reality behind @AmitShah Ji's token meals - he used ST Community & the concerned family as political tool & didn't even bother to speak to them for a moment.



Mr Home Minister, did you come here only for a photo-op? #BengalAsksAmitShah https://t.co/NHm9R9apvU pic.twitter.com/zFOPPQTbyC — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) November 6, 2020

BJP refutes TMC allegations

Refuting Banerjee's allegations, BJP shared a video of Shah interacting with the family before posing for a photo. He is also heard telling the host's daughter to study well and graduate. After that he is seen interacting with the host's wife who cooked and served him lunch. BJP tweeted 'Don't be scared, TMC. This is the first of many visits of Amit Shah'.

Bhaipo and his friends in media are so nervous after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Chaturdhi village in Bankura that they have resorted to spreading lies...



Don’t be so scared. This is first of the many visits. Amit Shah ji will keep visiting till people pack off TMC. pic.twitter.com/1KO6126vWZ — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) November 6, 2020

Shah: 'Will win over 200 seats'

Earlier on Thursday, Shah said that the saffron party will win over 200 seats in the next elections, forming its first government in the Eastern state, while addressing a BJP meeting in Bankura. He said that BJP had already achieved its tally of 22 seats in the past election. Bankura district is part of the Jangalmahal area and BJP had made deep inroads in adjoining Purulia, West Midnapore and Jhargram districts by bagging majority of the parliamentary seats there in the 2019 polls.

Shah arrived in Kolkata Wednesday night on a two-day visit to take stock of the party's organisation ahead of the 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal, party sources said. Shah, who is accompanied by BJP national vice- president Mukul Roy and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargya, held an organisational meeting with BJP leaders in Bankura and met members of various communities of the tribal Jangalmahal area. He also had lunch at the home of a party activist from a scheduled tribe in the afternoon.

BJP's Bengal campaign

With the passage of CAA, BJP has focused to win 220-230 seats in the 294-member Bengal Assembly. Launching an aggressive campaign under in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, the saffron party's workers have often violently clashed with Trinamool workers over CAA, COVID-19 leading to the deaths of several BJP leaders. Accusing Bengal CM of attacking its leaders, BJP has decided to not project any chief ministerial candidate for West Bengal Assembly polls. With the death of leaders in the numerous clashes, BJP has taken to the streets to protest, often on the receiving end of blows from the Kolkata police. Bengal Assembly where Mamata holds 222 of 294 seats is scheduled to go to polls in April-May 2021.

