PIB Fact Checks Tweet By Rahul Gandhi, Says 'Indian Railways Privatisation Claim Is False'

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Sunday fact-checked the tweet by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and said that his claim about 'Indian Railways being privatised' is fake.

Taking to Twitter, PIB Fact Check said, "A tweet is falsely claiming that 151 trains, railway property, stations and hospitals of Indian Railways have been privatized."

PIB, on his official Twitter, stated that the claims are completely bogus and factless and stated that Railways is not privatising any assets.

On November 12, Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter handle and shared a clip from the ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign of Congress. In the video, South Central Railway Employees' Sangh AGS Bharani Bhanu Prasad was seen telling Rahul Gandhi that Indian Railways is being privatised.

"Which part of the Indian railways are they privatising?" asked Rahul Gandhi in the video, to which Prasad replied, "Railway stations, railway workshops, railway medical hospitals, and railway establishments".

"In the history of 170 years of the Indian Railways, we have never seen or heard of the privatisation of Indian Railways before. We are opposing this privatisation," Prasad said.

"When are they planning to do this? Are they already doing it? Who are they giving it to? Big companies or small companies," asked Rahul. SCRE Sangh AGS said, "Big companies sir".

Moreover, Prasad claimed that the projects are going to Ambani and Adani and companies linked to them. Claiming that the Modi government has been doing this, he said, "151 private trains have been privatised."

"Employment to 12 lakh people, daily service of 2.5 crore countrymen - Indian Railways connects the country. Prime Minister, Railways is the property of the country, it needs empowerment, not privatisation. Don't sell!" Rahul Gandhi captioned while sharing the video.

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for 'bogus claim'

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya hit out at Rahul Gandhi for sharing a fake claim and said, "In what should be an embarrassment, although unlikely, Rahul Gandhi’s bogus claim on privatisation of Railway has been fact-checked by Press Information Bureau. This is not the first time that Congress’s putative prime ministerial candidate has been caught lying."