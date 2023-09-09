PIB Refutes Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh CMs' Claims Behind Inability To Attend G20 Dinner

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that he was denied permission by MHA to fly by chopper to Sikar from Udaipur due the ongoing G20 Summit. Gehlot stated that he was unable to attend a programme in Sikar due to this. As part of the Baba Shri Khinwadas Ji Maharaj death anniversary programme, the Chief Minister was supposed to go to Sangliya Peeth in Sikar.

Ashok Gehlot posted on X, “Today, there was a program to visit Sanglia Peeth, Sikar in the program of death anniversary of Baba Shri Khinwadas Ji Maharaj, but due to G-20 meeting, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India did not allow helicopter to go from Udaipur to Sikar in the airspace, due to which can’t reach Sanglia Peeth today. Gave information after talking to Peethadhishwar Shri Om Das Maharaj of Sanglia Peeth over phone. I will soon come to Sangliya Peeth to seek blessings,” (Translated from Hindi)

Responding to Rajasthan CM’s post regarding denial of permission to his helicopter, PIB fact-checked Gehlot’s claim in a post. The Press Information Bureau, state media agency, refuted Gehlot’s claim and said that four requests received by MHA from CM Rajasthan, including for Sikar, were all approved.

The Press Information Bureau wrote in its tweet, “In a news report, Rajasthan Chief Minister has claimed denial of approval for his helicopter flight by the MHA. Four requests were received from CM Rajasthan for flight permissions, including for Sikar, and all were approved by the MHA,”

“No request from CM Rajasthan has been denied. While all scheduled flights of commercial Aircrafts and movement of Governors and State Chief Ministers on their State aircrafts are allowed, private chartered flights require specific MHA approval,” the PIB stated.

The PIB also fact-checked Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel claim of his inability to attend G20 Summit due to air restrictions, in and around Delhi and stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs has clarified to the state that movement of Governors and State CMs on their state aircrafts are allowed despite high-tech air security cover in place.

PIB wrote in its post, “In a news report, Chief Minister Chhattisgarh has expressed his inability to participate in G20 Dinner at Leaders’ Summit at Delhi on 9 Sept 2023 due to air restrictions in and around Delhi,”

“MHA has clarified to the State that while a high tech security air cover has been deployed for G20 Leaders’ Summit at Delhi on 8-11 September 2023, movement of Governors and State Chief Ministers on their State aircrafts are allowed,” it further added.