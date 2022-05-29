MP: Mahatma Gandhi's Photo Frame Damaged At Congress Event Amid Party Workers' Scuffle

A ruckus erupted at a Congress dharna in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, on Saturday, May 28, after party workers began fighting over a chair, and a photo frame of Mahatma Gandhi was damaged.

The sit-in protest, organised over the issue of inflation was attended by former Congress minister Sajjan Singh Verma. At the onset, the guests were seen garlanding a photograph of Gandhiji which was placed on a chair. However, due to the hustle after the arrival of senior leaders, Gandhiji's frame fell on the ground and broke. The picture, lying on the ground was then moved aside by one of the party men.

Soon Congress workers engaged in a fight over the empty seat and nobody seemed to pay attention to the broken photo. When media persons noticed the picture and photographs were taken, it was picked up by Congress workers and placed in the vehicle of former MLA Nandkishore Patel. The incident did not interrupt the protest as leaders continued with their speeches.

'PM Modi unaware of freedom struggle'

Ironically, Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma had quoted several freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi, during his speech in Neemuch. Targeting the Prime Minister, he said PM Modi is unaware of the freedom struggles as his forefathers did not participate in any freedom struggles.

"Congress has made a significant contribution to the country's independence. Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Jinnah Saheb all made significant contributions to free the country from British rule. But PM Modi knows nothing about freedom struggles as his forefathers did not participate in any freedom struggles. He is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence whereas Congress workers are the ones who sacrificed their lives for India," Sajjan Singh Verma said.

The demonstration was organised against the "anti-people policies" of the BJP government including high inflation rates and unannounced power cuts. The protest was attended by a three-tier election in charge of Ujjain division Sajjan Verma, former MP and district in-charge Premchand Guddu, secretary and co-in-charge of All India Congress among others. Former Minister Narendra Nahta, former MLAs Nandu Patel, Madhu Bansal, Umrao Gujar, Rajkumar Ahir, Satya Narayan Patidar, and others also gave speeches during the protest on Saturday.