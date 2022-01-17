PIL Filed In SC Seeking De-recognition Of Samajwadi Party Over 'gangster' Candidate Row

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, a Public Interest Litigation has now been filed in the Supreme Court to end the recognition of the Samajwadi Party. The PIL filed by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ashwini Upadhyay claims that the party led by Akhilesh Yadav violated the Supreme Court guidelines by placing a ‘gangster’ as a candidate in Kairana.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday had arrested the SP candidate of Kairana constituency - Nahid Hasan. The SP leader was apprehended by the police under the Gangster Act and sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Kairana court. Following this, Ashwini Upadhyay has now filed a PIL seeking directions to end the recognition of the Samajwadi Party.

Speaking to Republic, Ashwini Upadhyay reiterated that the Samajwadi Party violated Supreme Court guidelines by giving tickets to a gangster in Kairana.

"The party was supposed to issue a detailed explanation to the EC regarding criminal cases of the candidates. They must also explain why they chose the candidate with a criminal case over another person. SP violated all guidelines by giving a ticket to a gangster in Kairana," Upadhyay said. He noted that the move must have been done in the spirit of the judgment dated 25.9.2018 and 13.2.2020.

Plea filed in Supreme Court demanding explanation on criminal cases of candidates

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to political parties to disclose the criminal history of its candidates. The petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay also demands ensuring all contesting candidates have a clean background. The plea filed before the apex court seeks direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure that the political party explains why it preferred a candidate with a criminal case over someone without any criminal antecedents.

According to the plea, the ECI must ensure that all political parties must disclose information about the criminal backgrounds of their candidates. Furthermore, all parties must explain the decision to choose a particular candidate with a case within 48 hours of disclosing the same.

The plea also seeks a direction to the EC to take steps to make all political parties publish all necessary details about these candidates on the Home Page of its official website.

"The Injury Caused to Citizens is extremely large because even recognized political parties are giving tickets to dreaded criminals. Therefore, voters find it difficult to cast their vote freely and fairly, though it’s a fundamental right under Article 19. The consequences of permitting criminals to contest become legislators are extremely serious for democracy and secularism: (i) during the electoral process itself, not only do they deploy enormous amounts of illegal money to interfere with the outcome but also intimidate voters/rival candidates," the plea states.

Image: PTI/ ANI