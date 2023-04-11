Pilot Begins Day-long Hunger Strike With Congress Missing In Backdrop Of Protesting Site

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot embarked on his day-long hunger strike on April 11 at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, calling for 'action on corruption' during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led government. The backdrop of the 'dharna' site features Mahatma Gandhi, who has many a time staged a hunger strike during the rule of whites. Notably, it misses out on both the Indian National Congress (INC) emblem and national party leaders, hinting at cutting ties with the party ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

At the protesting site, Pilot is accompanied by thousands of his supporters but no major party leaders have turned out to participate in his battle with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Meanwhile, sources close to Pilot have said that he will not name anyone from the Rajasthan government during his protest as his only fight is against corruption.

#WATCH | Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on a daylong fast calling for action against alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led government in the state pic.twitter.com/MCav6OinIQ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 11, 2023

In Pilot vs Gehlot, Rajasthan heats up

The day-long protest in Jaipur is also said to be an outcome of the year-long tussle between two tall leaders of the Rajasthan Congress. During the 2018 Rajasthan assembly polls, Pilot emerged as a key face in the run for the chief ministerial post. However, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) gave charge to Ashok Gehlot and made Pilot his deputy. However, Pilot stepped down from the position in 2020 and since then, the Gehlot-Pilot partnership is on the verge of collapse.

In yet another instance of Congress infighting, when widows of Pulwama martyrs staged a massive protest against the Gehlot government for not fulfilling promises made to them, Pilot extended his support to the protestors and wrote to the Rajasthan CM to fulfil the promises of widows.

Sachin Pilot, while targeting Gehlot at that time, said “No one should have so much ego, no matter how big a man he is, he at least should listen to the demands of the wives of Pulwama martyrs. Building a road, installing a statue, changing the name of a college is not a big issue, it is a small task."