Pilot Camp Hits Back At Gehlot, Asks 'How Much Did You Pay To Shift Us From BSP To Cong?'

Lashing out at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, former Cabinet minister Ramesh Meena, on Wednesday, rebutted all allegations of horse-trading. Meena- who shifted from BSP to Congress in 2009 - asked Gehlot to reveal the transaction between Congress and the six BSP MLAs who joined the party then. Rajkumar Sharma, Rajendra Gudha, Girraj Singh, Ramesh Meena, Murari Lal Meena and Ramkesh Meena had joined the party in 2009, while Gehlot was CM.

Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi attacks Pilot; rebel MLAs won't join BJP

Pilot camp refutes Gehlot's 'bribery' allegations

"Reveal how much money was offered to us to join Congress when we were in BSP? We were cheated saying that we will see development - which did not happen, inspite of us working honestly," he said. Similarly, BSP-turned-Congress MLA Ramkesh Meena too said that the CM had not paid heed to the demands placed by them and run the state autocratically.

Gehlot alleges Pilot involved with BJP in horse-trading, says 'Congress was soft on him'

Congress slams Pilot's defection

This movement comes hours after Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot insisted that the Congress was 'soft' on rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs supporting him. Accusing Pilot and his MLAs of horse-trading, Gehlot said just because Pilot had a refined personality, he could not 'stab' Gehlot. Similarly, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked Sachin Pilot and other dissident MLAs to prove their loyalty to the party by returning to Jaipur and leave the hotels in BJP-ruled Haryana.

SCOOP: 4 out of 18 MLAs from Sachin Pilot’s camp want to go back to Congress amid talks

Sachin Pilot: 'I am not joining BJP'

Contrary to Gehlot's allegations against Pilot, the ex-Deputy CM himself has maintained that he will not be joining BJP and is mulling his legal options against the charges levelled on him and his supporters. The Congress has sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, state party chief, and 2 cabinet ministers, issuing all 19 MLAs notice for skipping the CLP meet. While Rajasthan assembly speaker readies to serve disqualification notices to the MLAs, sources report that 4 out of the 18 rebel MLAs want to return to Congress folds, while 6 have refused to join the BJP. Pilot has held talks with his supporters in an effort to placate them.

Haryana CM rubbishes involvement in Sachin Pilot camp MLAs’ stay at Manesar hotel

Rajasthan tussle

The final straw for Pilot's rebellion came when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. While Gehlot has submitted a letter of support from over 104 MLAs, all attempts to woo back Pilot via phone calls by top leaders - including the Gandhis, failed. BJP, on the other hand, has hinted that it would welcome Pilot into its folds but is not pushing for a floor test claiming that Gehlot government would itself be reduced to a minority.