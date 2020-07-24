Pilot Camp MLA Rejects Gehlot's Charge Of BJP Link, Reveals 'we Are Camping In Delhi'

Speaking to the media on Friday, Murari Lal Meena- one of the 18 Congress MLAs with Sachin Pilot rejected the allegations levelled by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. He clarified that they had neither left Congress nor contacted BJP. At the same time, he admitted having grievances with Gehlot's style of functioning in the last one and a half years.

In a big revelation, Meena stated that he along with 18 legislators were staying in Delhi to apprise the Congress high command of their grievances. He added that the family members of the MLAs were frightened due to the action of Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group. Moreover, he urged Gehlot to give up the Chief Minister's post for keeping the Congress party united.

MLA Murari Lal Meena remarked, "CM Ashok Gehlot is a very experienced leader. But we are saddened by the allegations he is levelling at us. We have neither left Congress nor we have contacted BJP. We were unhappy by his style of functioning in the last one and a half years. We are camping in Delhi since a long time to express our grievances with the Congress high command. While he alleged that BJP has kept us hostage, I assert that we have not contacted BJP. Because of the SOG's behaviour, our family members are frightened. I want to urge him to bring about changes in his style of functioning. It is causing great damage to the Congress party...For the unity of the Congress party, Gehlot should leave the chair."

Ashok Gehlot demands special Assembly session

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accused Governor Kalraj Mishra of being under pressure from "powers above" to not call the special Assembly session. Mentioning that he had written to Mishra regarding this on Thursday itself, Gehlot lamented that the latter had not acted yet. He exuded confidence that Congress and its allies have a majority in the Assembly.

Furthermore, he alleged that a section of the legislators allegedly held hostage by BJP in a resort in Haryana were anxious to return to the party fold. Additionally, the Rajasthan CM warned the Governor that his government would not be responsible if the people of the state gheraoed the Raj Bhavan on not receiving justice. Currently, Gehlot and his MLAs are sitting on a dharna at the Raj Bhavan to ensure that the Governor convenes the Assembly session.

