Pilot Claps Back At Gehlot's 'traitor' Jibe; 'Unbecoming Of Someone With Such Experience'

In another incident of the ongoing faceoff in Rajasthan Congress, Sachin Pilot on Thursday gave a befitting reply to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's 'traitor' remark made against him. Launching an attack on the Rajasthan Chief Minister, Pilot called his comments 'baseless and false'. Notably, the Congress leader's response came after Gehlot termed him a 'traitor' once again and denied his chances of becoming a Chief Minister ever.

Responding to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's statements on him, Sachin Pilot said, "I think Ashok ji is someone who has vast experience and has been in a number of positions in the party. He is also the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. I think it is unbecoming of someone with such experience to make such baseless and false remarks."

"This is not the time to accuse each other. This is the time to work collectively to make sure that the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi becomes a great success. It is entering in Rajasthan next month, we must make sure that the scope and the aim of the Yatra become successful," he added.

Attacking Gehlot, Pilot said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party was defeated by Congress in the state of Rajasthan when I was the state party president. Ashok Gehlot ji has been the Chief Minister of the state twice. Both times under his leadership, the Congress party lost badly. Despite that, when we won in 2018, the leadership in the Congress party decided that he should become the Chief Minister for the third time and we all agreed to that."

"But now it is not the time for accusations and allegations and throwing mud on each other. It is now important for someone with experience to work not only in Gujarat, where he is the main observer. Today, the only party in the country that can defeat BJP is the Congress party, therefore we have to work together with full unity," he added.

Notably, earlier in September as well, when speculations were rife that Pilot could take over as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan as Ashok Gehlot was about to contest the elections for Congress top post, Gehlot stated that he would hand over the post only to a Congress loyalist and not to a 'traitor'. Gehlot loyalists also called Pilot a 'traitor' and demanded the party leaders that the position of Chief Minister should be taken up by a person who is loyal to the party and not somebody like him.

The Gehlot camp's remarks came in view of the July 2020 rebellion led by Sachin Pilot. While he was eventually mollified by the Congress top brass, he was later sacked as the Deputy Chief Minister and the Rajasthan Congress chief following the rebellion.