Congress infighting has now become evident after party leader Sachin Pilot began his 'Jan Sangharsa Yatra' on Thursday against the state government in Rajasthan's Ajmer. On day 2 of his show of strength, Pilot raised the corruption charge and called out the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government for inaction against the issue.

Embarking on his second day of the 125-km long five-day yatra, Pilot said, "It is May and very hot summer but still people are coming out on the street because the issues I have raised are relevant. Issues of corruption and problems related to the future of our youths, affect us. We hope our state government takes cognizance of the issues I have raised."

Last month, Pilot held a day-long fast to mark his protest against his own party's government in Rajasthan for inaction against alleged cases of corruption during the BJP regime. He was later criticized by his party's senior leadership for carrying out anti-party activities.

Infighting in Rajasthan Congress

The Congress party has distanced from Sachin Pilot's five-day foot march by calling it his 'Personal Yatra.' Party's Rajasthan unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra, said, "It's his (Sachin Pilot)'s personal Yatra (journey) and has nothing to do with the party. There was no prior permission sought by Pilot from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) or from Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) before the Yatra."

He went on to mention that a 'yatra' with the party's logo, and photographs of party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, can be called an official one. Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called out Pilot for creating a new faction in Rajasthan Congress. "In a democracy, those who take everyone along become successful and those who create factions can never become successful,” Gehlot said in Jaipur.