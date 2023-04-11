Pilot Ends Day-long Dharna Against Gehlot Govt, Warns Congress His 'fight Will Continue'

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot declared on Tuesday that his campaign against corruption will continue as he called for action from his own government against the alleged corruption during the BJP administration under Vasundhara Raje.

Sachin Pilot sat on the fast from 11 am to 4 pm and after ending his fast at the Shaheed Smarak, he spoke to reporters.

While talking to the reporters he stated, "We had promised the populace that the state's former BJP government would be held accountable for their corruption after Congress comes to power. I requested the current Congress administration to act on the corruption of the previous BJP administration."

Pilot reiterated, "This movement against corruption will continue.”

He also stated that this is the same matter which Rahul Gandhi had highlighted inside and outside the Parliament. He stated that Congress and other parties demanded JPC for the corruption which was done during the BJP rule. "When we were in the opposition during the tenure of Vansundhara Raje, we highlighted various scandals and corruption matters with evidence and we promised the populace that when we will come in power we will take action against corruption," he said.

According to Pilot, during the tenure of BJP, various types of mafia were present in Rajasthan such as liquor mafia, land mafia, sand mafia etc. He alleged there was corruption and misuse of government funds.

Amid Sachin Pilot's day-long fast, CM Ashok Gehlot cancelled all his programmes for the day.

Pilot indirectly attacks Gehlot

Mentioning the alleged irregularities during the BJP tenure, Sachin targeted CM Ashok Gehlot by stating that Congress has a policy of zero tolerance and CM is sleeping over the issue of corruption. He alleged that he sent many letters a year before for taking action over previous corruption matters but did not receive any response from Chief Minister Gehlot. He asserted that after writing letters and even after reminding the CM twice, he did not budge, and hence the necessity for the dharna.

Pilot and Gehlot tussle dates long back

It is important to note that Sachin Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot were at loggerheads over the CM Chair. This started during the 2018 Rajasthan elections after Congress secured a victory in the assembly elections. According to media reports, the Sachin Pilot camp had asserted that Congress had achieved the victory in the state majorly due to the campaigning and efforts of Pilot, hence he is the real candidate for the CM chair.

But the Gehlot camp had stated that Gehlot is the senior leader in the state and must be given the responsibility of the Chief Ministership. At that time, Gehlot had the support of the Congress’ top brass and was successful in securing the CM seat. Both Pilot and Gehlot have crossed each other’s ways from time to time and ahead of the state elections, it is being speculated that Pilot is again asserting his candidature for chief ministership in the state.