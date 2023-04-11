Pilot In Touch With Senior BJP Leader, Gathering Support For Break Away From Congress

Sachin Pilot is in contact with a senior BJP leader as the infighting in Congress continues, sources informed. Moreover, the former Deputy CM could be gathering support before launching his own party after breaking away from Congress, sources indicated. Sources revealed that Pilot is in touch with a senior BJP member in Rajasthan and an independent Member of Parliament (MP) from the state.

This revelation comes shortly after Pilot ended his day-long hunger strike against CM Ashok Gehlot for allegedly failing to take action against the corruption that took place under BJP leader Vasundhara Raje's government. Notably, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had dialled Pilot during his hunger strike and he ended his dharna shortly after. After ending his hunger strike in Jaipur, Gehlot met with his supporters outside his residence in a show of strength amid several rumours of Congress infighting.

#WATCH | Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot meets his supporters after ending his daylong fast.



Pilot is challenging the Congress leadership: BJP

"Sachin Pilot is giving an open challenge to the high command. His day-long fast will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the Congress government. Congress has lost its hold across the country," Rajendra Rathore, LoP Rajasthan and BJP leader told ANI.

Speaking while at the protest, Pilot said, "The allegations of corruption are not new, they are already in the public domain. I wrote twice for action but no action was taken. So action should be taken so that people don't think that there is a difference between what we promise and what we do."

Watching Pilot rebel against the leadership, the Congress party even alleged that he might be working at the behest of the BJP. When asked about his views on Congress allegations, BJP MP KL Meena told Republic that these are baseless allegations and that Pilot is doing everything only for the CM's post.

"Sachin Pilot is working to win the CM's seat and Ashok Gehlot is working to save his seat. Both have been indisciplined," he said. Meena asserted that BJP has nothing to do with the 'infighting' in Congress saying, "there are fighting for the CM's post, not the people."