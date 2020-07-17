Sachin Pilot May Carve New Party From Congress; Priya Dutt, Nirupam, Jha, Prasada In Touch

Ahead of the Rajasthan High Court hearing on the petitions filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress leaders challenging the notices from the Speaker to disqualify them from the state assembly, sources have said that Pilot is planning to form a new party. Earlier, putting all speculations to rest, the sacked Deputy Chief Minister had made it clear that he will not join the BJP.

Many Congress leaders could join Pilot

Sources said that Pilot has initiated the talks with the young members of the Congress who can get along with him. They added that leaders like Priya Dutt, Sanjay Nirupam, Sanjay Jha, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Jitin Prasada and Ashok Tanwar who have come out in Pilot's support may join the sidelined Congress leader.

Sachin Pilot has been upset since the Congress picked Ashok Gehlot for the Chief Minister's post after the 2018 assembly polls. His supporters said he deserved credit for the party's victory election after a campaign helmed by him as its state unit chief.

'Stop accepting BJP's hospitality'

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday asked Sachin Pilot to return to the family and discuss grievances. He also said that BJP has failed in its conspiracy to topple the elected government in Rajasthan. If Sachin Pilot doesn't want to join BJP, he should refuse Haryana government's hospitality, added Surjewala.

The reference was to reports that MLAs close to the rebel leaders are holed up in hotels in Gurgaon in Haryana, where the BJP is in power. "I have seen Pilot's statement in the media that he will not join the BJP. If you do not want to go to the BJP, stop accepting the hospitality of the BJP immediately," he said.

He told reporters that Pilot should free the Congress MLAs who are staying in two luxury hotels and under the security of the Haryana police. Surjewala said the party leadership spoke to Pilot several times but he and the other Congress MLAs did not come to attend the Congress Legislature Party meetings.

Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.

(With PTI inputs)