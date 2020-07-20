Pilot Refuses To Respond To Disqualification Notice; Speaker 'already Made Up His Mind'

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday heard the petition filed by ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his 18 rebel MLAs challenging the disqualification notices issued to them by the Assembly speaker. During the proceedings, Sachin Pilot and his MLAs declined the Rajasthan Speaker's offer providing them with an extension to file their replies to the notices.

The court had asked the dissenting MLAs to submit their written response to the Assembly speaker by July 21. However, the offer met with an impasse after Pilot's counsel argued that the speaker had 'already made up his mind on their disqualification.'

Senior Advocate Harish Salve appearing as counsel for Pilot and his MLAs stated that issuing a disqualification notice for an intra-party disagreement was "violative of the fundamental rights" of the party members. The bench was headed by Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta who heard the matter virtually.

Arguments in Court

Congress leader and counsel for the Rajasthan speaker, Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued the case citing the doctrine of Separation of Powers calling Pilot's plea 'pre-mature.' Singhvi argued that the judiciary could not interfere in the functioning of the legislature, and could only challenge the outcome once a final decision had been taken by the speaker.

He stated that as of now, the Rajasthan speaker had only issued disqualification notices to dissenting MLAs, which was well within the constitutional rights of the assembly. He added that that the scope for judicial review was very narrow and the petition filed by the Pilot camp did not fall under the ambit of a judicial review, stating that the speaker's decision could only be challenged on 'limited grounds'.

Singhvi also argued that Pilot's petition was trying to be 'over clever' adding that not attending legislative party meetings may amount to giving up membership in the party. "Question is whether a reasonable opportunity was given to the MLAs to respond to the notice. Not the number of days provided to them to respond," said Singhvi adding that MLAs had 7 days to respond to the notice before further action was taken.

Counsel for Congress whip reaffirmed that the action of rebel MLAs showed that they have given up their party membership. On being counter-questioned by the CJ on how one could juxtapose suspension with disqualification from the assembly, the Counsel stated that they are yet to issue a formal resignation but their conduct has been considered to be voluntarily giving up the party membership.

Meanwhile, Salve argued that the speaker had made up his mind regarding the disqualification of the MLAs without hearing them, hence filing a response to the disqualification notice was not acceptable to Pilot's camp. The matter has been adjourned for further hearing on July 21, 10.30 am.

