Pinarayi Vijayan Dedicates Poll Victory To 'people Of Kerala' After LDF's Landslide Win

After LDF recorded a landslide victory and scripted history by becoming the first incumbent government to be re-elected in 40 years, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the citizens of the state dedicating the victory to them.

Extensively addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, the Chief Minister urged people to celebrate the election results in a subdued manner saying, "Kerala has given a verdict in favour of the LDF. But this is not the time to celebrate with great joy as COVID19 continues to spread. This is the time to continue the fight against COVID-19."

"This is the time to focus on COVID. Kerala today reported 31,950 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths. As the number of cases is not dipping down, we need to take more measures and restrictions. Keep away all celebrations only then can we win over the pandemic," he said.

Pinarayi Vijayan also took a pot shot at the BJP which failed to win even a single seat in the polls, stating that the mandate was given by the people to protect the 'secular fabric' of the state. "Top BJP leaders had announced that they were moving towards forming a government. At that point, we were told that their current account here would be closed in this election. BJP leaders, including the PM, Home Minister and Chief Ministers, had come here to campaign," he said.

"To protect the future of the state, people have decided to re-elect the Kerala Government. One of the important aspects of the state is to protect the secular fabric. I humbly dedicate this great victory to the people of Kerala," he added.

Kerala Election 2021 Results

As per the latest EC trends, the LDF is projected to win at least 99 seats from the 140-seat Kerala assembly. The Congress-led UDF is expected to win the remaining 41 seats with the BJP and Others leaving the state empty-handed.

After the historic mandate, CPI(M) issued a statement thanking the people of the state for once again reposing faith in the LDF. "This has happened after more than four decades that the incumbent has been reelected. The LDF’s performance has been better than in the last assembly election," said the CPI(M)

"The people of Kerala have voted on the performance of the incumbent government, the alternative policies pursued, the manner in which all the natural calamities were tackled, the pandemic and its fall out were handled, welfare measures undertaken and safeguarding the secular democratic harmonious character of Kerala society," it added.

Labelling it as an 'unexpected verdict,' Kerala's Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala conceded defeat remarking that the UDF will deliberate over the reasons for the loss.