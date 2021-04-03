'Pinarayi Vijayan Govt Is Misusing Govt Machinery,' Claims Pralhad Joshi; Files Complaint

Ahead of assembly elections in Kerala, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi while addressing a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party's office in Trivandrum on Saturday alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan-led government is missing the government machinery by carrying out the distribution of postal ballots improperly to influence the attention of the voters. Having said that, he, on behalf of BJP requested the Election Commission to appoint impartial officials for collecting postal ballots.

"Pinarayi Vijayan-led government is missing the government machinery. It is carrying out the distribution of postal ballots improperly to influence the attention of the voters. We, BJP, urge the Election Commission to appoint impartial officials for collecting postal ballots," he said.

He also took the opportunity to address the issue of Ramesh Chennithala, who has allegedly shared huge data of voters with a foreign agency. Speaking about the same, he said, "BJP will lodge an official complain in this matter."

'Confident of victory of BJP'

Exuding confidence, he said, "BJP has extensively carried out campaigning in the State, and I am confident that just like BJP's State government in Karnataka there will be a BJP government in Kerala, and with that, there will be an expansion of BJP in the South. BJP-led NDA will be a credible alternative for UDF and LDF in Kerala.

Joshi is in State to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party. As a part of the campaign, he met several fishermen in Valiyathura in Trivandrum on Saturday and even shared the information on Twitter.

"Visited Valiyathura in Trivandrum today. Had a fruitful interaction with fishermen at the harbour, and took their views on good governance," he wrote.

Visited Valiyathura in Trivandrum today. Had a fruitful interaction with fishermen at the harbour.

They shared their grievances and challenges. Also took their views on good governance.@VMBJP pic.twitter.com/rfedttmenx — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) April 3, 2021

Later in the day, he also took part in an election rally in Chengannur and campaigned for M.V. Gopakumar. "He is earnest to work for the people in this region, vote for him," he wrote on Twitter while sharing images from the rally.

Rallying in Kerala's Chengannur. We are getting great support from the people of the State. Candidate, M.V. Gopakumar is earnest to work for people of his region, vote for him.#KeralaWithModi @BJP4Keralam pic.twitter.com/PUMm75Y2zC — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) April 3, 2021

Kerala Polls

Kerala will hold elections for its 140 member assembly on April 6. In this tussle for power, while the LDF hopes to retain power, the Congress is leaving no stone unturned to make a comeback, and still, if it was just about these two alliances, the results would be simpler to predict. The BJP, vigorously campaigning in the State, has further complicated the tussle, the final results of which will only be known on May 2.

(Credit- PTI/ANI)