Pinarayi Vijayan Takes Oath As Kerala CM For The Second Time; New Cabinet Ministers In Tow

Ushering in his second term, Pinarayi Vijayan took the oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Kerala on Thursday, along with twenty-one ministers of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) cabinet. Governor of the state Arif Mohammad Khan administered Vijayan's oath, at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of 500 people, including 140 Kerala Legislators, 29 MPs, top state officials, the judiciary, and media.

CPI(M), which is the largest coalition partner, has got 12 Ministerial berths, while CPI, the second-largest party has 4 Ministers and Kerala Congress (M), Janata Dal (S), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Janathipathya Kerala Congress (JKC) and the Indian National League (INL) has one representative each. The CPI(M) will also get the Speaker's post, while the Deputy Speaker's post will go to CPI and Chief Whip post to Kerala Congress (M).

Full list of Kerala Cabinet Ministers:

Pinarayi Vijayan - Chief Minister

KN Balagopal - Finance

P Rajeeve - Industries

K Rajan - Revenue

Veene George - Health

MV Govindan - Excise & Local Self Government

K Radhakrishnan - Devaswom &SC/ST Welfare

Mohamed Riyas - PWD& Tourism

R Bindu - Higher Education

V Sivankuty - General Education & Labour

Saji Cherian - Fisheries &Cultural Affairs

V N Vasavan - Cooperation& Registration

V Abdurahiman - Minority Affairs & Haj

R Prasad - Agriculture

GR Anil - Agriculture

J Chinchurani - Animal Husbandary & Dairy Development

Roshy Augustine - Water Resources

K Krishnakutty - Power

AKSaseendran - Forest

Antony Raju - Transport

Ahammed Devarkovil -Zoo, Archives & Ports

It is pertinent to mention here that the new cabinet comprises all new faces after the party decided to drop all the sitting ministers including the popular health minister KK Shailaja, who has been appointed as the party whip.

Kerala Assembly Elections

The polling for the 2021 state Assembly polls was held on April 6 with an impressive voter turnout of 74.06 percent. After a hard-fought election campaign, Left Democratic Front (LDF)created history by becoming the first incumbent government in Kerala in nearly four decades to get re-elected. The tally of the United Democratic Front (UDF), buoyed by its performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where it won 19 out of 20 seats in the state, was reduced to 41 seats. In contrast, LDF bagged 99 out of 140 seats, 8 more than the 2016 election. UDF's vote share of 39.47% could not pose a challenge to the ruling alliance which garnered a vote share of 45.43%.

While the results were announced on May 2, the swearing-in ceremony was a matter of debate, with many suggesting to go for a virtual ceremony instead of a physical one, owing to the COVID-19 scenario in the state which is presently under a triple lockdown. The government, backed by the Kerala High Court on the condition of strict adherence to COVID protocol, decided to go for a physical ceremony for today- May 20, with 500 people in attendance. Miffed by the decision, the opposition- the Congress-led UDFchose to stay away from the event.

(Credit-ANI)