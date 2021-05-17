Pinarayi Vijayan's 21-member Kerala Cabinet Swearing-in On May 20; Congress Biggest Loser

A Vijayaraghavan, acting state secretary of the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) and convener of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), said on Monday, May 11, that the Kerala government will have a 21-member cabinet. In light of the COVID-19 situation in the state, he said, the swearing-in ceremony will be held on Friday, May 20, with a few people.

Pinarayi Vijayan's swearing-in ceremony

After the LDF meeting to decide on cabinet berths, Vijayaraghavan told reporters that the CPI(M) would get 12 ministerial berths, while the Kerala Congress (M), Janata Dal (S), and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) would each get one.

He noted, "The remaining two ministerial posts will be shared between other allies on an alternate basis, the first two and half years with Janadhipatya Kerala Congress and Indian National League after which Kerala Congress (B) and Congress (S) takes possession of the chair respectively. CPM will hold speaker post, CPI will be given deputy speaker post and chief whip post to Kerala Congress (M)."

LDF retains power

He said that the LDF has entrusted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with deciding the ministers' portfolios. He stated, "Left Democratic Front will meet and decide the Parliamentary committee head tomorrow and after it will meet the Governor."

On April 6, 2021, the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly election was held in Kerala, electing 140 members to the assembly. The findings were announced on May 2nd. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) retained power with 99 seats, eight more than in the previous election, marking the first time since 1982 that a coalition has secured consecutive terms in the state. The remaining 41 seats were held by the United Democratic Front (UDF), which is 6 less than in 2016. After losing their lone seat in the election, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was unable to gain any seats. After serving a full term (five years), Pinarayi Vijayan became the first Chief Minister of Kerala to be re-elected.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI