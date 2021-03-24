'Pishi’s KHELA HOBE' Says BJP After Saffron Party's Dinhata Mandal President Found Hanging

In yet another case of political violence in the poll-bound state of West Bengal, Amit Sarkar, BJP Mondal president of Dinhata town was found hanging near the party office in Coochbehar's village on Wednesday. The Bhartiya Janata Party leaders alleged that Sarkar was "hanged to death by TMC goons" just 3 days before the first phase of polling in the state. BJP's senior leader Amit Malviya wrote on Twitter, "Amit Sarkar, Mandal president of Dinhata Town, was hanged to death by TMC goons, just 72 hours before the first phase. Is this what TMC meant by Khela Hobe? Bengal has been reduced to a blood field with political killings becoming the norm. BJP has lost over 130 of its cadres."

'The BJP has lost 130 of its cadres': Amit Malviya

With the Assembly polls nearing in West Bengal, more and more cases of political violence have been noted. Over the last two years, the BJP claims to have lost nearly 130 employees. Prime Minister Modi, during his Kharagpur rally, had said, " during this election, more than 130 of our workers gave their lives for Bengal. My party has people like Dilip Ghosh. In the last months, Dilip Ghosh has neither slept in peace nor is afraid of Didi's threats."

Political violence continues ahead of West Bengal Elections

The elections for the West Bengal Assembly, which has 294 seats, will take place between March 27 and April 29. The ballots will be counted on May 2. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress currently holds 222 seats out of a total of 294. However, in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP made significant gains in the State, winning 18 of the 42 seats and establishing itself as the main opposition party. The BJP is implementing its booth-level approach, with top leaders such as Amit Shah and JP Nadda actively campaigning in the state on a regular basis, with the Prime Minister also speaking at mega-rallies in various districts. The party has also inducted a number of top TMC leaders and plans to hold at least 1,500 rallies and roadshows in total.

