Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday addressed reporters and briefed the matter of suspension of 12 MPs. The Union Minister asked the suspended MPs to come forward and apologise to maintain the dignity of the chair and Parliament. In his address, Goyal also cited the Parliamentary events that took place went their Government was in opposition and recalled an apology that was passed by late Arun Jaitly.

Piyush Goyal on suspension of MPs:

"The 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs should realise their mistake and talk to the Chair. The Opposition leaders did not come for the meeting called by the Government today. The Opposition does not want Parliament to run. Causing disturbance and disruption is their mantra," added the BJP leader.

Opposition rebuffs Centre's invite for meet with 5 parties whose 12 RS MPs are suspended

In an attempt to soften the logjam in Parliament, the Centre had invited 5 Opposition parties whose Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended on Monday. This proposal was rejected by the Opposition, maintaining that the government should call an all-party meeting. 12 Opposition MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha on disciplinary grounds for the Winter session.

"The Govt has called for a meeting of 5 Opposition parties on the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. This is a conspiracy to divide the Opposition. All Opposition parties are united on this issue. We've written to the Govt to call an all-party meetin, said LoP Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. Currently, Opposition parties are holding a meeting to decide whether to attend or not the meeting called by the Government on suspension of 12 MPs.

Similarly, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "This is not any step by govt. Govt doesn't want to run the session, that is why they have called only 5 parties. This step by Centre is half-hearted, showing they have no interest".

12 Opposition MPs suspended

On November 29 - the first day of Winter Session - the Rajya Sabha suspended 12 members on the grounds of indiscipline, referring to the ruckus that had been caused during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. The 12 MPs - CPM's Elamaram Kareem, Congress' Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, CPI's Binoy Viswam, TMC's Dola Sen & Shanta Chhetri, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi & Anil Desai were suspended for the ruckus they did in the previous session. The opposition has issued a joint statement calling the move 'unwarranted' and 'undemocratic'.