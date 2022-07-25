Piyush Goyal Attacks Congress Over Disruptions In Rajya Sabha; 'Running Away From Debate'

Union Minister Piyush Goyal lashed out at opposition leaders for disrupting Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session on Monday, July 25. He said that the opposition's Calling Attention Motion over the rising cases of COVID-19 in India was accepted but unfortunately the leaders hampered a productive discussion. Earlier today, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 4 pm after several opposition MPs started raising slogans in the upper House of Parliament.

Goyal said that the Centre was ready to hold discussions over inflation and the rising fuel prices and accused the opposition of running away due to the fear of getting 'exposed'. "We want the country to know what steps we've taken to keep inflation low as compared to other countries. Opposition is running away from the debate as they know they will be exposed," he said in an interview.

Goyal also compared India's relatively low inflation to the US and Europe where the price hike, according to him, has reached up to 11%. "During the rule of Congress and UPA, we were used to double-digit inflation. When compared to that, India's inflation now has remained at an average of around 4-6%. Despite all the problems around the world, inflation in India is currently at 7%," he added.

Inflation used to be in double digits during Congress/UPA rule but now it is around 7% which is less as compared to other countries considering the problems around the world. Many opposition-ruled states haven't decreased VAT on petrol/ diesel yet: Union Minister Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/dWRgB9aqh1 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

Goyal also accused the states being run by the opposition of not even reducing the VAT on fuel prices and alleged that it is the opposition leaders who are running away from discussing the issue of price rise. "I say this with full responsibility that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government and the BJP-led state governments have worked effectively to contain the inflation".

He even called out the TMC government in West Bengal, along with the K Chandrashekhar Rao's Telangana government and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that they have failed completely in addressing this issue.

Inflation in India

According to a PTI report in mid-July, the retail inflation stood at 7.01%, a number which is above the Reserve Bank of India's comfort level for the sixth month in a row in June. This was in line with RBI's projected inflation of 7.5% in the June quarter (Q1) and 7.4% in the September quarter (Q2). The prediction suggests that the inflation would ease to 6.2% in the December quarter (Q3) and further to 5.8% in the March quarter (Q4) this fiscal.

On the other hand, the wholesale price index-based (WPI) inflation eased to a three-month low of 15.18% in June, however, it remained in the double-digit of 12.07% in June. Last month, it touched a record high of 15.88%.