Piyush Goyal Blames UPA Govt Over ABG Shipyard Case; 'big People Received Loans In Crores'

Terming ABG Shipyard Fraud as 'largest such fraud in the country,' Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said loans were disbursed to the firm between 2005 to 2012. In an attempt to corner the previous UPA government, Goyal added that the Centre is taking strict action against wrongdoers. ABG Shipyard fraud case pertains to the 2020 case of alleged cheating of banks led by the State Bank of India for over Rs 22,842 crore.

Piyush Goyal explains the fraud timeline:

"Some people have the wrong notion. I want to clear the air in front of you. The principal loans were disbursed between 2005 and 2012. The loans were distributed continuously. You all know about the phone banking then," he told reporters while adding that the people, politicians and officers sitting in Delhi used to phone the bank chairman and on that basis, loans were given.

"You and me, if we wanted to start a small industry, factory... faced a lot of hardship (for loans)," he said.

However, 'big people' received 'loans in thousands of crores on phone through the means of the government of that time,' he further mentioned.

According to the Union Minister, the loans were transferred until 2012. Stressing over time, Goyal added that in November 2013 these loans turned Non-Performing Assets (NPA).

ABG Shipyard fraud case of over Rs 22,800 crore

Known for India's biggest bank fraud, ABG Shipyard created a web of transactions to allegedly cheating a consortium of 28 banks of Rs 22,842 crores between 2012 and 2017. However, the case has come under the spotlight now. ABG Shipyard Ltd, the flagship company of the ABG Group with shipyards in Dahesh and Surat in Gujarat, a consortium of 28 banks, with ICICI as the leading bank, finance it.

The investigation is currently underway. The CBI then registered an FIR against ABG Shipyard and its directors. As per the FIR, a complaint was received on August 25, 2020, where it accused ABG Shipyard officials of allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India for over Rs 22,842 crore, the CBI officials informed. The FIR was registered on February 7 in Delhi.