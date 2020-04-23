Piyush Goyal Condemns Attack On Arnab; Highlights 'Congress' Tradition Of Intolerance'

Slamming the Congress over attack on Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife & Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal stated the act of violence has no place in a democratic country.

Taking to Twitter, Goyal condemned the incident and further stated the attack to have reflected Congress' tradition of intolerance towards free speech and media right from the days of emergency.

Strongly condemn the attack on journalist Arnab Goswami and his wife. Acts of violence have no place in our democracy. This attempt to intimidate the independent media reflects the Congress’ tradition of intolerance towards free speech & media right from the days of emergency. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 23, 2020

This comes after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier.

Arnab Goswami and Samyabrata Ray Goswami Attacked

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house as he and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were driving back home in their Toyota Corolla.

Here is Arnab's video message from shortly after the attack:

Arnab's security caught the attackers, who are now in the custody of the Mumbai police and are being questioned.

The FIR that has been filed, however, has been egregiously watered down and has no mention of the Congress and the Youth Congress despite the complaint copy which mentioned all the details of the Congress link, including their confessions to Arnab's Mumbai Police security attache who is an undersigned in the complaint, as also the photos and official party designations accessed by Republic. Furthermore, the filing of the FIR had also taken considerable effort. It has been filed only under Sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC, not even assault.

Attackers part of Youth Congress

The attackers' confessed to Arnab's Mumbai police security after being apprehended that they were Youth Congress workers sent by party higher-ups to teach him a lesson. The goons who are now in the custody of Mumbai Police, post their confession. Republic Media Network has accessed the Facebook and Twitter profiles of the two attackers which show that they are workers of Youth Wing of the Mumbai Congress. In one of the pictures, an attacker can also be seen with Senior Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge.

