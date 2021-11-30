Piyush Goyal Defends Suspension Of MPs; Asks Them To Apologise For Conduct In Rajya Sabha

Supporting the decision of suspending the 12 Opposition MPs from the Parliament, Union Minister Piyush Goyal asked for apologies for their misconduct and further causing damage to the dignity of the House. While referring to the last Monsoon session, the Union Minister said pointed out the activities carried out by the opposition leaders such as vandalising LED screens, attacking women marshals, attacking male marshals, tearing papers, throwing chairs, sloganeering among others, he said, "We shudder over the thought about what can happen to the Chair." Further asking apologies from the opposition MPs, Goyal said that this is the least that could have been done as they insulted the House and the chairman.

He also pointed out the behaviour of the opposition while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was introducing new cabinet ministers saying that the whole country witnessed how badly the leaders behaved while Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was addressing the House.

He also lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for rejecting the demand that these members need to apologise. He asked if the Congress leader supports the actions like attacking women marshals in the House. "Does not he think they should apologise or does he supports their action", Goyal questioned while speaking in Parliament.

Row over suspension of Opposition MPs from Parliament's Winter Session

Earlier on Monday, as many as 12 Opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of the Parliament after they created a ruckus. Calling it an "unruly and violent behaviour", the Rajya Sabha suspended 12 of its members for the rest of the current session which will end on December 23, 2021.

The suspended members include six from the Congress party, two each from Trinamool Congress Party and Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPM and CPI. This led to several Opposition party leaders led by the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge to meet Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu over revoking the suspension of MPs.

However, Naidu rejected their demands to revoke the suspension of the MPs unless they apologise for the same and assure of proper functioning of the House. Later, the Opposition leaders walked out from both the Houses and held protests at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament.



