Piyush Goyal Expresses Gratitude After 13 Lakh Rly Employees Contribute To PM-CARES Fund

Amid the country's fight against coronavirus, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal expressed his gratitude towards the railway employees. The Railway Board had urged all railway employees to donate one day's salary to the Prime Minister's relief fund to aid the government's efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Following this,13 lakh employees decided to contribute in order to fight the coronavirus crisis.

Taking to Twitter, the Railway Minister thanked the employees saying that, "In this hour of crisis, the railway family stands shoulder to shoulder with the entire country, and everyone is ready to cooperate."

कोरोना के विरुद्ध लड़ाई में PM @NarendraModi जी के आह्वान पर रेलवे कर्मचारियों द्वारा एक दिन का वेतन PM CARE फंड में देकर किये गये सहयोग का मैं आभार प्रकट करता हूँ।



संकट की इस घड़ी में रेलवे परिवार पूरे देश के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर साथ खड़ा है, व सभी सहयोग करने को तैयार है। pic.twitter.com/GNon3NUOpf — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 29, 2020

With India battling the Coronavirus pandemic which has ensnared the globe in a vice-like grip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a charitable trust where citizens, corporates, organisations and just about anyone else can contribute funds towards the relief effort.

The fund is called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund and is being called PM CARES Fund. The PM is the Chairman of this trust, with the Defence Minister, Finance Minister and Home Minister and other members.

IRTS Donates To PM CARES

Furthermore, Indian Railway Traffic Service on Saturday announced that it will be donating Rs 5 lakh as it's 'initial contribution' to fight the virus. The Association went on to state that they are working round the clock to ensure that there is an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities and services across the nation.

PM Modi later thanked them for their service and said that the IRTS was valuable in the fight against the virus.

Our Railways connects people and powers our nation’s progress. The IRTS family is adding valuable power to the fight against COVID-19. Thank you! #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/eIBtSay7gg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2020

