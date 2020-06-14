Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Mourns 'multi-talented' Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Expressing sadness over the sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that the actor was young and multi-talented who graced the silver screen with his charisma. Goyal further emphasised on the need to prioritise on once mental well being. "Never shy away from expressing ourselves to our loved ones", the union minister said in his tweet.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday.The Mumbai police has confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV.

We must prioritise our mental well being and never shy away from expressing ourselves to our loved ones. ॐ शांति: pic.twitter.com/LeNsZVf7pm — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

