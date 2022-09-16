India will be a $30 trillion economy in the next thirty years, even if the country operates in a ‘Business as usual’ mode, stated Union Commerce minister Piyush Goyal, speaking at Republic Bharat’s ‘Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan’ in Delhi. He further said the Indian economy will cross the size of $35 trillion in 2047 when India will celebrate 100 years of independence. Countries, attracted by the stable rule of law in India want to do more business with the country, he opined.

India’s growing economic prowess

Speaking with Arnab Goswami, Republic Network’s Editor-in-Chief and Republic TV and Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor, Goyal spoke about the several steps taken under the leadership of the Modi government to boost the country’s economy. “It is important that countries manufacture in India, an honest country & democracy. We believe in rule of law. This is why countries like UK, US, & Europe want to increase business with us,” said Union Minister Goyal.

He confidently shared statistics about the trajectory of the economy in the coming decades and stated, “If India operates in a ‘Business As Usual’ mode, 30 years down the line, India’s economy will be $30 trillion, 10 times more than the current size,” and further added, “When India will celebrate 100 years of Independence, our economy will cross USD 35 trillion," Union Minister said citing CII.

India has taken a multipronged approach to bring economic stability to the country and as a result, developed economies like the US want to work more with the country, said Goyal at the Republic Bharat summit, “If you look at different facets of India, the Prime Minister has brought a change in many of them. I met US officials, and they declared they want to deal more with us."

Excellent track record in controlling inflation

India has also taken a structured approach to control inflation and in the last eight years, the country has successfully “kept the average inflation rate at around 4.5 %,” said Goyal. He further added and said, countries envy India for having such a low level of inflation. "The world envies India for keeping such a low inflation rate, when price levels of edible oil, dal, aluminium, iron, copper, etc are high globally."

The government under PM Modi took charge in the year 2014 and since then, the leader took on the job of curbing the rising inflation. “Earlier, the inflation rate was 7-8 per cent. In the past 8 years, it is at an average of 4-4.5 per cent. Everybody looks up to us, and asks us, how we have kept it in the margin," the Union Minister said.