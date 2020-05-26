Amid Shramik Special Trains Row; Piyush Goyal Highlights Collapse Of MVA In Maharashtra

Concerned about the plight of migrant labourers stuck in Maharashtra, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked to immediately arrange for 145 trains that Maharashtra government demanded, to ensure that migrants are sent back immediately to their homes. He said that Indian Railways worked all night to ensure compliance of PM's order. Piyush Goyal said that despite the fact that the Maharashtra government sent incomplete details and incoherent list, 145 trains were sent to Maharashtra.

"Looking at the plight of migrants in Maharashtra whom they are not even taking care of - state govt has totally collapsed. Only Rahul Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray can answer about the lack of administration Worried about their situation Prime Minister said do what it takes but make sure migrants are sent back to their homes, arrange for 145 trains..." Goyal told ANI.

Goyal said that the Maharashtra government sent an incomplete list of trains

"All night our Railway people worked, we sent 145 trains to Maharashtra. Every train has been notified to state govt. I'm extremely sad to share that till 5 pm, 74 of these 145 trains were supposed to depart, but since morning till 12.30 pm no passengers had boarded. Out of 74 trains which were to go until now, till 5 pm Maharashtra govt could give us passengers only for 24 trains which have departed. 50 are just standing in Maharashtra," said Goyal.

Special trains are being arranged to transport migrant workers stranded across the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown back to their homes.

Earlier on May 24, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray contended that the Centre did not take any steps initially when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had requested arrangements for the return of migrant workers to their native places. According to him, the action was taken only when the situation got worse. Revealing that he had sought 80 trains daily for the migrant workers, Thackeray alleged that only 50% of trains were being permitted.

Piyush Goyal quashes Maha Govt's 'baseless' claims

Piyush Goyal has remarked that the Maharashtra administration has 'collapsed' and the state lacks 'leadership.' Reflecting upon the allegations levied by Maharashtra government on the crunch of Shramik trains provided by the Railways, Goyal labelled them as 'completely baseless.' The Railways Minister also claimed that Uddhav Thackeray has never called him during the entire period of COVID-19 crisis so far and instead he has been in touch with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the state Chief Secretary and other nodal officers.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Piyush Goyal alleged that in the past five days, 65 trains to Maharashtra have been cancelled because the state government could not facilitate the transport of passengers to the railway stations. Reflecting upon his choice to tweet, rather than calling the state government officials, Goyal stated that he thought it was better that people know what the 'reality' is.

