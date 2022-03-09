Piyush Goyal Lauds PM, EAM For Evacuation In War-hit Ukraine; 'Congress Played Politics'

As the number of Indian nationals evacuated from Russia-invaded Ukraine surpassed 20,000, Union Minister Piyush Goyal held a press briefing on Wednesday. In the press briefing, Goyal outlined how Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself monitored the whole process and called the evacuation efforts of India 'unparallel' to that of any other country, including the United States that just 'released an advisory' asking the Americans to leave.

"Only India has done everything for the evacuation. The Prime Minister of the country spoke to the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia, and also sent our delegations to the affected regions. Besides, our Embassies also took full care, and made arrangements on the ground," said Piyush Goyal. The Union Minister added, "Not just Indians, we have also brought back people of Pakistan, Bangladesh among others.

'Tiranga helped'

In the press briefing, Piyush Goyal also underlined how the Tiranga helped in the protection and evacuation of Indians stuck in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

"This is something that the students have told us- how the Tiranga helped them in the foreign land. This was the whole government of India's approach," the BJP leader further said, highlighting the contributions made by the Indian Air Force as well as private air carriers in the whole process. He also highlighted the contributions of various Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) as well as big businessmen.

"The External Affairs Minister has also been monitoring the process. He has not had a single minute of rest since Russia announced military operations in Ukraine. He has been monitoring every movement," he reiterated.

'No talk of politics in this'

Piyush Goyal also made it clear in the press briefing that there is no talk of politics in the evacuation process. "We have appealed to every state, they have all sent ministers to meet the family members of the stranded students. This is something that has happened for the first time," the Union Minister said.

He slammed the Opposition parties for politicising the issue, and said, "Congress party was doing negative campaigning during this time. Rahul Gandhi was sharing reports quoting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working day and night, but all they were busy doing was indulging in dirty politics, spreading false propaganda."

The statement comes as India is on the last leg of evacuation in Ukraine. The last batch from Sumy as per the Government of India will be arriving in the next few days.