Piyush Goyal Says 'monitoring Everything Daily' As Ukraine War Prompts Fuel Price Spike

Amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, the world has seen a massive hike in the price of commodities. The surging prices of crude oil have resulted in a hike in the price of petrol and diesel in recent days in India. The fuel price hike has invited harsh criticism against the Central government.

Justifying the ongoing hike in the prices of petrol and diesel, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, speaking to ANI, said that the Centre is monitoring everything on a daily basis and regulating goods as per the policy intervention.

“We're monitoring everything daily and regulating goods as per policy intervention. Fuel prices hiked with speed after the Ukraine crisis, despite which the government has tried to keep it under control. We didn't create this int'l state; it's not politics if it coincided with polls,” Goyal told ANI.

“The prices of fuel and almost all edibles, as well as fertilisers, have hiked in the whole world in view of the international condition. The world is facing problems due to inflation; India has still kept the prices of fertilisers, oil, grain, in check,” Goyal added.

'Supply chain disruption the root cause of price shoot': Nirmala Sitaraman

On 27 March 2022 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman also reasoned that the Russia-Ukraine war was the primary reason for the increase in fuel prices. “People are asking ‘how can you raise the fuel price?’. It has nothing to do with the election. This war, which is happening in Ukraine, has an impact on all countries. Supply chains are disrupted, particularly of crude oil,” Sitharaman said in Lok Sabha while responding to the debate on the finance bill.

Echoing a similar reason, the Union Minister on Friday while speaking to a private media channel justified the fuel price hikes, claiming that oil prices had risen on the international market due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which was beyond the Indian government's control.

War’s impact on Indian oil price

Because Russian oil and gas supplies make for such a small percentage of India's total, the country is mostly spared. In 2021, India imported 43,400 barrels of oil per day from Russia, accounting for nearly 1% of its total imports. In 2021, Russia's coal imports totalled 1.8 million tonnes, accounting for 1.3% of all coal imports.

India also buys 2.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Russian firm Gazprom each year. However, because India imports 85% of its oil, domestic gasoline prices are directly tied to international oil prices.