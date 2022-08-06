Piyush Goyal Slams KCR For Skipping NITI Aayog Meeting; 'He Has Become Nizam Of Telangana'

Shortly after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his decision to skip the NITI Aayog meeting on August 7, Union Miister Piyush Goyal slammed the CM by stating that he does not believe in taking steps to take the country forward.

While speaking to the media on August 6, Goyal said, "His views reflect that he is not interested in the development of his state, his ward. He thinks he's become too big to attend such an important event."

"He is forgetting that NITI Aayog is working towards taking the country forward... he doesn't want it to happen. He's become the 'nizam' of Telangana, does not believe in discussion on the development of country & state," Goyal, the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution added.

KCR sparks row ahead of Niti Aayog meeting

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao notified Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would not be attending the NITI Aayog's seventh governing council meeting on August 7.

KCR addressed PM Modi in a letter informing him that he would not be attending the meeting in protest over the Central government's current practice of "discriminating" against the states and "not treating them as equal partners" in the quest to make India a powerful and developed nation.

NITI Aayog responds to Telangana CM's allegations

The NITI Aayog released a statement on Saturday after coming under fire from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

"Last year, over 30 meetings were held with the Chief Ministers. The delegation also met with Telangana CM in Hyderabad last year. Recently, despite requests for a meeting, CM did not respond," NITI Aayog said in the statement, clarifying on the claims made by KCR.

(With inputs from ANI)