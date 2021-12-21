Piyush Goyal Slams Oppn For Refusing To Attend Meet Over MPs' Suspension From Parliament

Following Opposition leaders’ refusal to attend a meeting held by the Centre over the suspension of 12 MPs, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday, December 20 slammed the political parties and said that they are only focussed on causing disturbances and disruptions. Speaking at a press conference, Goyal said that the suspended MPs must realise their mistakes and talk to the Chair.

Piyush Goyal said, "The opposition leaders did not come for the meeting called by the government today."

He added that the opposition is against the smooth run of the Parliament and so they are always engaged in causing disturbance and disruption mantra.

Ministers who were present at the press conference include Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi, and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

While Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, Kiren Rijiju and others marked their presence at the meeting called by the Centre to discuss the suspension of 12 MPs and chalk out further strategy on revoking the same.

Opposition parties refuse to attend Centre's meet

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "We will not attend the meeting called by the government. We will demand the resignation or the suspension of 12 opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha. We will not let both Houses of parliament function."

Opposition political parties refused to attend meetings held by the Centre with an aim to break the deadlock between the government and the opposition. Apparently, the Centre had called for a meeting today, December 20, with five parties whose MLAs were suspended.

12 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for remaining Parliament Winter Session

Earlier on November 29, Twelve Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for indiscipline in the monsoon session of the House. The Rajya Sabha on the first day of its business for the Winter Session suspended 12 members including Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, and others, as an action taken on the grounds of indiscipline. The House has been adjourned till tomorrow, November 30.

The suspension notice had stated, "The MPs have lowered the dignity of the House by unprecedented acts of misconduct through their violent behaviour and 'intentional attacks' on security personnel on the last day of the monsoon session on August 11."

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: ANI)