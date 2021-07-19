Piyush Goyal Slams Opposition's Ruckus, Says 'democratic Tradition Of Parliament Insulted'

On Monday, July 19, following the Opposition's ruckus over the introduction of the new Council of Ministers, Piyush Goyal - Minister of textiles - condemned the behaviour of the Opposition political party members. During the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi began to welcome the new ministers, the opposition disrupted his speech and resorted to sloganeering not allowing him to continue.

Piyush Goyal's take on Oppositions' behaviour

Speaking about the inappropriate behaviour of the Opposition leaders, Piyush Goyal said that they couldn't tolerate the diversified representation of the cabinet which gave the opportunity to vulnerable sectors of the country including women, Dalits and the tribal community.

He said, "It's very unfortunate that for the first time ever democratic tradition of the Parliament has been obstructed by several Opposition members."

We condemn the manner in which Opposition MPs behaved on the first day of the session today. We saw a very unfortunate situation, both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In Rajya Sabha, the address of the Chairman was interrupted too: Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/hQmrpOnDEi — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

The Union Minister added, "We condemn the behaviour of these Opposition party members who have not allowed the Prime Minister to introduce the new council members that comprise of women members, members of the Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe, members of northeastern states and all the members across the country who are given the opportunity to serve the nation. People of India are watching the conduct of Opposition political parties and they will answer them".

PM Modi slams Opposition

As the Opposition ruckus and sloganeering continued in the Parliament, PM Modi said that he had hoped for an 'atmosphere of enthusiasm,' given that so many new Ministers from the Dalit and tribal community were joining the House.

He said, "I was thinking that there will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the House today because our women MPs have become ministers in large numbers, our Dalit brothers have become ministers in large numbers, our tribal companions have become ministers in large numbers. Everyone should be happy about this (sic.)"

PM Modi's new cabinet

The new Cabinet has been hailed for its diversified representation and features 27 OBCs, 8 STs, 12 SC Ministers and 11 women ministers. The inclusion of young blood has brought down the average age of the cabinet to 58. In terms of experience and qualification, the cabinet has 13 lawyers, 6 doctors, 5 engineers, 7 civil servants, 4 former CMs, 18 former Ministers from states, and 39 former MLAs.

(Image credit: PTI)