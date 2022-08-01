In the wake of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's arrest on Monday, Rajya Sabha witnessed a huge ruckus with opposition members raising slogans against the Centre. When opposition MPs continued to disrupt Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri while he was giving a reply during Question Hour, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal asserted that the law enforcement agencies are doing their job. Maintaining that the Union government can't interfere in the functioning of agencies such as the ED, he urged the MPs to let the House function smoothly.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal remarked, "We have very important legislative business. We have price rise to be discussed. They have been demanding that price rise be discussed. Today, it is listed in the Lok Sabha. Tomorrow, it will be listed in the Rajya Sabha. The opposition has collectively assured us that once the date is finalised when it is listed, it will allow the House to run properly. I appeal to my honourable colleagues from the opposition to allow the House to function smoothly."

"We are lawmakers, not lawbreakers. Those who break the law face the consequences of the law. The government cannot interfere in the law enforcement agencies. They are doing their job," he added.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in RS Mallikarjun Kharge accused Bhubaneswar Kalita who was in the Chair of not allowing a discussion on several key issues. He said, "You didn't even mention the notices submitted by us pertaining to what is happening in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Assam. In Gujarat 100-150 persons have died. We are continuously trying for a discussion on price rise. But you don't want to do anything". As slogans like 'Dadagiri Nahi Chalegi' and 'Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi' continued to resonate in the House, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm.

Sanjay Raut arrested by ED

On the morning of July 31, the ED raided the Bhandup residence of Sanjay Raut in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam, grilled him for several hours and took him to its zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate for further questioning. Before entering the ED office, he told the media that it was a "false case" and vowed to not desert the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray. At about 12.05 am on Monday, he was formally arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for not cooperating in the investigation. He will be produced before a special PMLA court later today.