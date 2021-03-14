'Plaster To Crepe Bandage In 24 Hrs?' Asks Manoj Tiwari As EC Refutes Attack On Mamata

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Sunday took a swipe at West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee after she was discharged from the hospital 'within 24 hours' of being injured in an alleged attack in Nandigram. The actual length of her stay in hospital was more than 24 hours, however, but less than 48.

During a roadshow in the Purulia district of the poll-bound state, Tiwari asked a roaring crowd, "Have you ever noticed that a plaster has been cut within 24 hours? If Didi was really hurt, the plaster would not come off for at least 15 days." To this, the BJP leader received thunderous applause from the supporters. READ | EC rules out attack on Mamata Banerjee, even as WB CM holds road-show on her wheelchair

Earlier, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also took a jab at CM Mamata, saying that she 'jumped' from plaster to crepe bandage within 24 hours. "What next football?" he asked.

Didi jumped from Plaster to Crepe Bandage in last 24 hours..



What now? Football in next 24 hours ? pic.twitter.com/SskCokbajC — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) March 13, 2021

The TMC Supremo was discharged from Kolkata's SSKM Hospital on Friday after her condition 'improved' following the alleged 'attack' during her visit to Nandigram on Thursday. She was seen wearing a crepe bandage on her left leg as she came out of the hospital on a wheel-chair. Declaring that the pain from the injury will not stop her from holding rallies in the state, Mamata Banerjee on Sunday launched a roadshow from Gandhi Murti to Hazra. She is also set to address a public rally there.

EC Rules out 'attack' on CM Mamata

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has ruled out that the CM's injury was a result of an attack, thereby denting the TMC's claims of the Nandigram incident being part of a 'conspiracy.' Based on the reports of the poll observers and the Chief Secretary of Bengal, ECI ruled out the possibility of it being an attack and said that details relating to this will be given in due course.

On Saturday, the ECI had sought more information on Mamata Banerjee's injury in Nandigram, noting that the details that were provided were sketchy.