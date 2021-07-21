'Plastered My Phone' Says Mamata Banerjee On Pegasus Row; Suvendu Claims 'she Tapped Mine'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday targeted the Centre over the Pegasus 'snoopgate' row and claimed that she has plastered her phone to prevent spying. The Trinamool Congress chief also accused BJP of 'bulldozing' the federal structure.

"Our phones are tapped. Pegasus is dangerous and ferocious. I cannot talk to anyone. You are paying too much money for spying. I have plastered my phone. We should also plaster the Centre otherwise country will be destroyed. BJP has bulldozed federal structure," Mamata Banerjee said.

The West Bengal CM also took her 'Khela hobe' slogan to the national level and claimed that BJP will be ousted from all states in the country. Notably, 'Khela hobe' was TMC's slogan in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

"Khela will happen in all states until BJP is removed from the country. We'll celebrate 'Khela Diwas' on August 16. We'll give footballs to poor children. Today, our freedom is at stake. BJP has endangered our liberty. They don't trust their own ministers and misuse agencies," she said.

The TMC chief also congratulated people for TMC's victory in the Assembly polls. "We fought against money, muscle, mafia power and all agencies. Despite all odds, we won because people in Bengal voted for us and we received blessings from people in country, world," Banerjee said.

Suvendu Adhikari reacts to Mamata's statement

Reacting to Banerjee's statement, BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari accused the West Bengal administration of tapping his phone. The Leader of Opposition also accused Banerjee of spying on saffron party workers.

"The leader of Bengal violence is Mamata Banerjee and her govt. Mamata Banerjee's administration is tapping my phone. There is no opportunity to speak, except on FaceTime and WhatsApp. Her administration is tapping phones of all small BJP workers," Adhikari said.

The controversy erupts amid a section of media reported that several political leaders and journalists were targets of Pegasus spyware. The alleged list of spyware targets included the names of Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and poll strategist Prashant Kishor. However, the Centre denied snooping allegations and called it "false and malicious".