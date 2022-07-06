Plea Filed In Karnataka HC Against Rahul Gandhi Alleging 'contempt Of Court'

A complaint alleging 'contempt of court' has been filed against Rahul Gandhi before the Karnataka High Court after the Congress MP shared a video of court proceedings on his social media handle. The complainant, Girish Bharadwaj, has alleged that the dissemination of the recorded video proceedings of the Karnataka High Court is in violation of the Indian Copyright Act 1957, Information Technology Act, and the law of contempt of court.

"Sir, I write this letter to bring this to your notice on the sharing of a video by Congress National President Shri Rahul Gandhi, where Hon'ble Mr. Justice HP Sandesh is seen making remarks. He has shared the video by tweeting from his official Twitter account. Sir, the live stream should not be reproduced, transmitted, uploaded, posted, modified, published or re-published in any form," the complainant has alleged.

"Sir, the use of authorized recordings in original form is permitted only for training, academic and educational purposes. Rules clearly stipulate that such recordings will not be used for promotional purposes, sharing on social media, or advertising in any form. Any unauthorized usage of the live stream will be punishable under the Indian Copyright Act, IT Act, and other provisions of law, including the law of contempt," he added.

The plea has further stated that despite clear disclaimers, prohibitions and restrictions, Rahul Gandhi violated the same and used the video for 'political' reasons. "This is highly objectionable and a mockery of the law. This act of Mr. Gandhi is a concerted attack on the judiciary for petty political gains and to gain electoral dividends. This malafide & motivated action has to be dealt in accordance with the law," it added.

The complainant has requested that the Court take cognizance of this act, which is not just contempt of court but also an insult to the Constitution, and initiate further legal action in accordance with the law.

Rahul Gandhi's tweet stokes controversy

On July 5, the Wayanad MP tweeted a part of the proceedings of the High Court where Justice HP Sandesh can be seen making certain observations pertaining to an alleged threat that he received. The clip was shared by the Congress leader on social media.

Speaking to Republic TV, complainant Girish Bharadwaj said, "Sharing the video of the proceedings is illegal according to Section 10. The same Rahul Gandhi had to file an unconditional apology over misquoting the Supreme Court, and now again you have misquoted proceedings of the court. Without written permission, he has shared the video of the proceedings."