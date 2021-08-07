Plea In Delhi HC Seeks FIR Against Rahul Gandhi For Revealing Delhi Rape Victim's Kin

A Petition has been filed in Delhi High Court seeking an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with the Delhi Cantt rape incident. The plea, filed by social activist Makarand Suresh Mhadlekar, alleged that the Congress scion violated section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act by sharing the picture of the family of the Delhi rape victim.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier shared a photo on Twitter revealing the identity of the Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and killed in the national capital, by sharing a photograph of the victim's parents.

The petition seeks legal action against Gandhi by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and Twitter for violating Section 74 of the JJ Act and Section 23 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The plea is likely to come up for hearing in the coming week.

Delhi rape case: NCPCR chief slams Rahul Gandhi

Earlier in the day, NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo slammed Rahul Gandhi for sharing sensitive information about the rape victim's family on the micro-blogging site Twitter. While speaking to Republic TV, Kanoongo said that the Congress leader will face strict action. The NCPCR chief also talked about Twitter's laws.

"According to the intermediary status of Twitter, they should start an investigation. However, we have not received any response from Twitter but they have taken down the Tweet after the commission complained regarding it. No one has the right to violate rule of law in the country and if someone violates the law especially when they are related to children, then the commission will take strict action," said NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo.

Delhi rape case: Twitter removes Rahul Gandhi's post, account suspended

Twitter on Friday removed Rahul Gandhi's tweet revealing the identity of the victim's family in the reported rape and murder case of a minor in Delhi. He had posted a picture of himself meeting the parents of the Delhi Cantt girl. Meanwhile, currently, the Twitter account of Rahul Gandhi is suspended.