Plot To Target PM Modi Busted By Bihar Police; 6 Including Alleged 'kingpin' Arrested

Bihar Police have arrested a third suspect who was allegedly the main planner of the plot to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state, alongside 5 others. The police had first arrested two people, including a retired police officer, busting a "potential terror module indulging in anti-India activities".

The third accused, Arman Malik, was arrested from Alba Colony in Patna. He is said to be the kingpin of the 'divide India' module. The other two accused were arrested in the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna late on Wednesday. Following Malik's arrest, 3 more people have been picked up, taking the total arrests to 6. The group had allegedly planned to target Narendra Modi during his visit to the state on July 12.

"The (first two) arrested persons have been identified as retired Jharkhand police officer Mohammad Jallauddin and Athar Parvez. They have links with PFI. Jallauddin was earlier associated with the Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)," Phulwari Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manish Kumar said.

"They were teaching locals how to use swords and knives and also instigating them for communal violence. An investigation has revealed that people from other states were visiting them in Patna. Those visitors used to change their names while staying in hotels in the Bihar capital to conceal their identities," he said.

Objectional documents related to Islamic extremism seized

Police also seized several objectional documents related to extremism from their possession, including alleged documents aiming to 'Islamise India by 2047'. The ASP also informed that Parvez's younger brother had been in prison in 2001-02 in connection with bomb blast cases in Bihar after SIMI was banned

During the probe, it was also found that Parvez was allegedly in touch with some foreign organisations and was raising funds to carry out anti-India activities. "The police have also engaged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for further probe pertaining to their money trail," he added.

PFI distances itself

Meanwhile, the Popular Front of India (PFI) has distanced itself from the anti-India plot busted by Patna Police. Anis Ahmed, the General Secretary of the Islamist outfit, said that the police narrative shouldn't be believed.

He said that the PFI is being targeted. "NIA, ED and others came after us. Now they are asking state and city police to come after us. In the particular story created by the police, the dots are not matching...It is a work of fiction," Ahmed said.

PM Modi attends Bihar Vidhan Sabha centenary

During his visit to Bihar on July 12, PM Modi addressed the closing ceremony of the Bihar Legislative Assembly's centenary celebrations. He spoke about the love he received from the state and asserted that he bows his heart in respect in front of the people of Bihar. PM Modi also laid foundation stone of the Vidhan Sabha museum.

"It is the nature of Bihar that the one who loves Bihar, Bihar returns that love manifold. Today I have also got the privilege of being the first Prime Minister of the country to visit the Bihar Vidhan Sabha complex. I bow my heart to the people of Bihar for this affection," he had said.