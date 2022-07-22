'PM Afraid Of Kejriwal': Sisodia As L-G Saxena Recommends Probe Into Delhi Excise Policy

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the latter is scared of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He said that as Aam Aadmi Party's influence grows across the country there will be more false cases registered against the party and party workers.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia said, "Modi ji is very afraid of Kejriwal ji. People have become disillusioned with Modi ji. Now the country has hope only from Kejriwal ji. As AAP's influence grows across the country, there will be many more false cases. But now no jail can stop Kejriwal ji and 'AAP'."

मोदीजी केजरीवाल जी से बहुत डरते हैं। मोदीजी से लोगों का मोहभंग हो गया है।अब केजरीवाल जी से ही देश को उम्मीद है। जैसे जैसे “आप” का देश भर में प्रभाव बढ़ेगा, अभी और बहुत झूठे केस होंगे। पर अब कोई जेल केजरीवाल जी और “आप” को नहीं रोक सकती



भविष्य “आप” का है, भविष्य भारत का है — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 22, 2022

Kejriwal claims Sisodia could be arrested in 'fake case'

His remarks come after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in an online press briefing, on Friday claimed Sisodia will be framed in a "fake case" by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and arrested in a few days.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses. Notably, Sisodia heads the Excise department.

"I came to know that a case has been sent to the CBI against Manish Sisodia and they are going to arrest him in a few days. It is a completely fake case. There is not even an iota of truth in this case," Kejriwal said.

"This case will not hold in court. Manish is a hardcore honest man and he will walk free," he said. Moreover, Kejriwal said AAP leaders are not scared of going to prison as they have done nothing wrong.

The CBI inquiry was suggested on Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed earlier this month, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials said.

The L-G has found "substantive indications" of "financial quid pro quo" at the "top political level" wherein the excise minister "took and got executed major decisions in violation of the statutory provisions" and notified the Excise Policy that had "huge financial implications", according to sources.