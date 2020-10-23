'PM Answerable To Population Of Bihar': Congress Takes A Dig At PM Modi Over Bihar Speech

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Friday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speech at the Sarsaram rally in Bihar. In his first election rally in poll-bound Bihar, PM Modi's had condemned RJD and Congres' statements in favour of bringing back Article 370.

Speaking to ANI, Surjewala took a jibe at PM Modi, asking him to show courage to announce special status for Bihar. He added that Prime Minister needs to give a lot of answers to the people of Bihar.

"Will PM Modi today show the courage to announce special status for Bihar. PM Modi gathered praises but where is Central University in Bhagalpur? PM Modi needs to give a lot of answers to 12 crore population of Bihar," said Surjewala.

Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi

Furthermore, Rahul Gandhi also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over migrant crisis in his first election address on Friday — in Hisua.

"He says (PM Modi) he bows before mazdoors (labourers) but when they really need him, he does nothing. You kept walking, thirsty and hungry, for thousands of kms, but Modi-ji did not give you trains," he said.

Before Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, addressed the rally and promised 10 lakh government jobs to Bihar youths.

PM Modi Launches Blistering Attack On RJD & Congress

PM Modi came down heavily on RJD and Congress but did not take their names in his speech. He targeted the UPA government at the Centre and blamed them for wasting CM Nitish's 10 years after he came to power in 2005. He then condemned their statements in favour of bringing back Article 370.

"These people are favouring those who went against the nations. They are talking about bringing back Article 370. They have the audacity to seek votes from you, Bihar sends men to forces. Bihar is the land of farmers and soldiers. I want to tell them, go and take help from anyone, but India will not step back from its decisions.

PM Modi also said that CM Nitish only got 4-5 years to change the condition of Bihar, and the rest of the years were wasted as the UPA government at the Centre, of which RJD was a part, blocked his projects and created hurdles on the way of development.

