PM Attacks Non-BJP Ruled States Over Fuel Rates; TMC Links Centre's Fuel Tax Cuts To Polls

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a scathing attack on the state governments over rising fuel prices, Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen launched a counter-attack stating that the central government is not taking responsibility to lower the fuel prices.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, the TMC MP linked the Centre's fuel tax cuts to elections and further said that the rates were hiking during the COVID-19 pandemic and were instantly reduced before the elections.

"In an official meeting, PM Modi openly spoke about this issue. But why the central government does not take responsibility to roll down the fuel price. Prices of essential commodities are also rising. Why is the prime minister only naming a few states and not the others", he further said.

States come down on PM Modi's statements over fuel prices

On the other hand, Jharkhand Health Minister and Congress leader Banna Gupta went on to take a dig at PM Modi's meeting and said that the main agenda of the meeting was not fulfilled as he spoke more on fuel and not on Covid. "He spoke more on fuel, not on Covid. He politicised the meeting", he added

Further adding that the meeting was held to clarify the increasing fuel prices, Gupta said that the prime minister's address was more focused on petrol and diesel.

Similarly, DMK MP TKS ELANGOVAN also took a jibe at the prime minister's address on fuel prices and noted that he only quotes a few states. "He did not speak about Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka. VAT collected by the central government is much more than the state government. We want to discuss increasing fuel prices in Parliament. We also gave a notice for debating in Parliament. They just want money and are selling", he added hitting out at the BJP-ruled Centre.

PM Modi asks states to reduce VAT on fuel prices

In a key virtual meeting held this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an attack on the opposition over fuel prices. While speaking with the chief ministers of different states on the COVID situation, he also underlined the prevailing issue of increasing fuel prices in states. The prime minister also called out the CMs who did not reduce taxes on fuel prices.

PM Modi said, “I request those states to reduce VAT. This will help in cooperative federalism”. He also said further adding that BJP-led states like Gujarat and Karnataka incurred losses due to the waiving of taxes on fuel. “However, few neighbouring states did not reduce tax on fuel and earned from it", he said.

Image: ANI/PTI