PM Dials Himachal Pradesh CM To Take Stock Of COVID Measures; Assures All Necessary Aid

In view of the rapid increase in COVID-19 infections nationwide, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur apprised about PM Modi contacting him to inquire about the pandemic situation in the State.

According to CM's statement, PM Modi assured to provide all possible aid to overcome the crisis stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic in Himachal Pradesh. Narendra Modi had contacted CM Thakur to take stock of measures taken by the State government to curb the further spread of COVID-19 infections. PM Modi also kept a tab on medical oxygen supplies, hospital and bed capacity and about the vaccination drive in Himachal. CM Thakur also thanked PM Modi on behalf of the people of the State.

COVID-19 situation

This surfaced a day after the Himachal Pradesh government imposed a 10-day 'corona-curfew' across the State. The curfew will be effective from 6 am of May 7 to 6 am of May 17. "There shall be a 'corona curfew' from 6 am of 7th May 2021 to 6 am of 17th May. The curfew is primarily aimed at containing the further spread of COVID-19 disease," the State government said in a release.

Quite obviously, entry to the State is restricted and no one from outside is permitted to enter the State without a negative RT-PCR report. Additionally, the State also cancelled the Class 10 exams and said that all students would be promoted.

As many as 4,190 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the State today, extending the tally to 122,906. Besides, 56 persons died of the virus in the past 24 hours — 21 deaths were reported in Kangra, 9 in Sirmaur, 8 in Solan, 6 in Mandi, 4 in Shimla, 3 each in Bilaspur and Una and 2 in Hamirpur.

The highest number of 1,605 fresh COVID-19 cases was reported in Kangra, followed by 518 in Mandi, 482 in Solan, 400 in Shimla, 317 in Bilaspur, 368 in Hamirpur, 281 in Sirmaur, 267 in Chamba, 119 in Una, 42 in Kullu, 16 in Lahaul and Spiti and 13 in Kinnaur. The number of active COVID-19 cases rose to 29,513.

Meanwhile, India recorded over 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Saturday, taking the country’s total caseload to over 2.18 crore. Out of these, over 37 lakh cases are currently active while over 1.79 crore people have recovered. With 4,187 new deaths, the toll now stands at over 2.38 lakh.