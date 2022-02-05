The Republic Media Network spoke to senior Congress leader Manish Tewari after the party did not include his name in the star campaigners' list for Punjab Assembly election. During the interaction, Manish Tewari also spoke about his views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach that had took place on January 5. At the time, Tewari condemned the incident and demanded accountability for the same.

When asked if he was snubbed from the star campaigners' list due to his stand on PM Modi's security breach, the Lok Sabha MP maintained that his statements were his fundamental thoughts. He opined that the Prime Minister as an "institution" must be respected.

"Whatever I said on the Prime Minister's security breach was something that I fundamentally believe in because the Prime Minister for me is not an individual, but an institution. The institution must be respected and we can have political differences with anyone," said Manish Tewari "I think there hasn't been a bigger opponent of PM Modi than Manish Tewari. I used to look after Gujarat between 2004 and 2009, but that does not mean that you disrespect the institution of the Prime Minister. When I was in-charge of Gujarat, we had many sharp differences with the BJP government. But we were never stopped from touring the state or from doing whatever political activity we felt that we need to do. So there is a certain propriety and a certain decorum which should be observed," he added.

Manish Tewari seeks accountability over PM Modi's security breach

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab's Ferozepur, Manish Tewari condemned the incident and sought accountability for it. The Congress MP also opined that a probe should be conducted which will be monitored by a High Court judge.

"The security of PM is governed by an active parliament. There is a very well laid out procedure as to how the PM and his immediate family has to be secured. If there has been a security lapse, it should be investigated by a sitting judge of the High Court," Tewari said.

PM Modi’s security breach

On January 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi after a brief security breach. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road instead of the helicopter due to bad weather.

Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors leading to PM Modi being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.