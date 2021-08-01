'PM Material': JD(U) Leader Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Has Potential To Hold Top Post

Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is "Prime Minister material." While stating that CM Nitish Kumar has the potential and all qualities to become the Prime Minister of the country, the JD(U) leader said that people made Narendra Modi Prime Minister and today he is doing good work. However, he further said that there are other leaders in the country, who have the potential to become the PM.

JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha said, "Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has all the capacity of becoming the Prime Minister and there is no doubt that he should be called "PM material" It is not about challenging PM Modi."

When asked whether CM Nitish Kumar will be projected as the Prime Ministerial face, Kushwaha said that JD(U) is in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and firmly supports the alliance. There is no discussion in this, for now, he added. JD(U) is an ally of the BJP in Bihar and the party's RCP Singh had been inducted into the union council of ministers when PM Modi reshuffled his cabinet recently.

The JD(U) leader's comment on CM Nitish Kumar comes at a time when the Opposition parties are in deliberation to form a United Front against the saffron party. Earlier, the JD(U) had said that it will be contesting the upcoming Uttar Pradesh state Assembly election and for that will discuss the seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP and if it does not work out then they will go alone. In the UP 2017 polls, JD(U) had not contested. Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was in Delhi earlier this week to hold meetings with several leaders of Opposition parties.

(Image: PTI)