PM Modi Accompanies Jagdeep Dhankhar As Former WB Guv Files Nomination For VP Polls

In a significant update, NDA Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar filed his nomination for the upcoming polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar accompanied the NDA candidate.

Other than the aforesaid names, Ministers, MPs and leaders from various parties were present for the filing of Dhankhar's nomination papers. PM Modi exuded confidence in the former West Bengal Governor and stated that he will be an excellent Vice President.

PM Modi while sharing pictures of the nomination form filling said, "I am certain that he will be an excellent and inspiring Vice President."

Ministers, MPs and leaders from various parties accompanied Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji for the filing of his nomination papers. I am certain that he will be an excellent and inspiring Vice President. @jdhankhar1 pic.twitter.com/BBn62IHKbo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 18, 2022

Parties like YSRCP and JD(U) have already announced their support for the NDA candidate. Opposition on the other hand has fielded Margaret Alva. On Sunday, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge went on to say that the UPA candidate is better than NDA's Dhankhar. Kharge said, "Our candidate is from the minority and is better than their candidate. If they will support our candidate (Margaret Alva) then it'll be a unanimous poll."

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar?

Dhankhar is currently the Governor of West Bengal and was previously a member of the Lok Sabha (from 1989 to 1991). He is a native of a village in the Jhunjhunu district of Kithana, Rajasthan. After being elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Lok Sabha district of Jhunjhunu in 1989 and a Union Minister in 1990 while serving as the Janata Dal's representative at the time, the West Bengal Governor entered politics. He has been affiliated with the saffron party since 2003 and is currently a BJP member.

If elected, Dhankhar will replace Naidu, who has held the Vice Presidency since August 11, 2017. Naidu's term will end on August 10 and as per Article 68 of the constitution, "An election to fill a vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of Vice-President shall be completed before the expiration of the term."

The last date for filing of nomination papers for the Vice-Presidential poll is July 19 and the election is scheduled for August 6, 2022.