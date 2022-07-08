PM Modi Addresses 1st Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture; Says 'India Preparing 25-yr Roadmap'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on India's inclusive growth, and said on Friday that the country is preparing a roadmap for the coming 25 years with "reforms by conviction rather than reforms by compulsion", while attending the first 'Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture' (AJML) held at Vigyan Bhavan.

The event was organised in recognition of the former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's contribution to the nation. While addressing the event, PM Modi remembered the late Minister and stated that the latter's personality was full of diversity, and his nature was omniscient.

Emphasising on the correlation between inclusion and growth, the Prime Minister said, "The gist of my experiences of 20 years as Head of Government is that - without inclusion, real growth is not possible. And, without growth, even the goal of inclusion cannot be achieved. Today's India is preparing a roadmap for the coming 25 years with reforms by conviction rather than reforms by compulsion."

While slamming the previous UPA government, PM added, "Earlier, major reforms took place in India only when the earlier governments were left with no other option. We do not consider reforms as a necessary evil but win-win choice, in which national interest is the public interest."

"Our policy-making is based on the pulse of the people. We listen to more and more people and understand their needs and aspiration. That is why we did not let the policy come under the pressure of populist impulses," PM Modi said.

Arun Jaitley's political journey

Jaitley was India's one of the most distinguished lawyers, a senior BJP leader and a former Union Minister of Defence, Law & Justice and Finance. He passed away on 13th August 2019, at AIIMS, New Delhi, after being on life-support for nearly eight days. In 2020, Arun Jaitely was posthumously conferred the country's second-highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan.

In 2000, Jaitley became a Union Minister in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet. He then served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009. In 2014, he was appointed the Finance Minister in the first term of the Narendra Modi government. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections due to his detoriating health.