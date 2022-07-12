PM Modi Addresses Bihar Assembly's Centenary Celebration; 'bold Decisions Were Taken Here'

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Bihar Legislative Assembly's centenary celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is the nature of Bihar to return love manifold for every person who loves it. PM Modi, who became the person to visit the Bihar Assembly in the capacity of India's Prime Minister, spoke about the love he received from the state and asserted that he bows his heart in respect in front of the people of Bihar.

PM Modi said, "It is the nature of Bihar that the one who loves Bihar, Bihar returns that love manifold. Today I have also got the privilege of being the first Prime Minister of the country to visit the Bihar Vidhan Sabha complex. I bow my heart to the people of Bihar for this affection."

'Bihar Vidhan Sabha has a history of its own'

Speaking on the history of Bihar Vidhan Sabha, PM Modi said, "The Bihar Vidhan Sabha has a history of its own and here in the Vidhan Sabha Bhawan, big and bold decisions have been taken. Before independence, Governor Satyendra Prasanna Sinha had appealed to this Assembly to encourage indigenous industries, to adopt Swadeshi Charkha."

"After independence, the Zamindari Abolition Act was passed in this Assembly. Taking this tradition forward, Nitish Ji's government passed an act like Bihar Panchayati Raj," PM Modi added.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Dy CM Renu Devi and LoP Tejashwi Yadav were among the dignitaries present at the event.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the museum showcasing 100 years of the House and also inaugurated the Centenary Memorial Garden with 100 varieties of medicinal plants. Apart from these, PM Modi also unveiled “Shatabdi Stambh (centenary column)” marking 100 years of the House.

Bihar Assembly centenary celebrations

After Bihar and Orissa provinces gained full statehood in 1920, the Legislative Assembly convened for the first time on February 7 at the freshly built building. The 17th Vidhan Sabha's current session is in progress. Lord Satyendra Prasad Sinha, the governor, attended the first meeting on February 7, 1921.

The Bihar-Orissa Legislative Council was the name of this structure during the British era. Bihar and Orissa were given full state status following the passage of the Government of India Act, 1919. The first governor of Bihar was Satyendra Prasad Sinha.

President Ram Nath Kovind launched the celebrations for the Bihar Legislative Assembly building's 100th anniversary on October 21, 2021. Prior to that, the President lay the foundation for the Assembly Complex's Centenary Memorial Stambh.