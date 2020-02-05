MASSIVE: PM Modi Addresses Lok Sabha On Ayodhya-Ram Janmabhoomi; Mandir Trust Established

In a massive development on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a trust for the development of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He made this declaration on the floor of the Lok Sabha. The trust will be called as 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra'. This move comes nearly three months after the SC ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute. Moreover, 5 acres land in Ayodhya will be handed over to the Sunni Central Waqf Board.

PM Modi said, "I am specially present here to give information about a very important issue. This issue is close to my heart just like crores of Indians. I consider it to be my privilege to talk on this subject. This issue is connected to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. This issue is regarding the construction of a grand Ram temple on the birthplace of Shri Ram. On November 9, I was in Punjab for the opening of the Kartarpur corridor. In this holy atmosphere, I learnt about the historic judgment of the SC. In this judgment, the SC had said that Ram Lalla Virajman has the authority over both the inner and outer courtyard of the disputed site."

He added, "It had called also asked the Centre and the state to coordinate and hand over 5 acres land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board. I am happy to announce that in today’s Cabinet meeting, important decisions have been taken in this regard keeping in mind the observations of the SC. In line with the SC judgment, an independent trust called ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra' has been formed. This trust will be empowered to take decisions pertaining to the construction of the Ram temple. The UP government has agreed to hand over 5 acres of land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board."

This is the trust that was to be formed in line with the verdict of the Honourable Supreme Court of India: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 5, 2020

What is the Ayodhya verdict?

The Constitution Bench of the SC in its verdict on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

