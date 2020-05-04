PM Modi Addresses NAM Virtual Summit; Reaffirms India's Support In Fight Against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the leaders of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in a virtual summit on Monday and reaffirmed India's intent to assist the world in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. In his opening remarks, PM Modi said that humanity faces its most severe crisis in many decades, and NAM has to retain its role of being the "world's moral wise" and must remain inclusive.

"India accounts for one/sixth of humanity. During this crisis, we have shown how democracy, discipline, and decisiveness can come together to create a genuine people's movement. India's civilization sees the whole world as one family. We are extending help to other countries. To counter COVID-19, we have promoted cooperation in our immediate neighbourhood and organizing online training to share India's medical expertise with others," PM Modi said.

India, the world's pharmacy

PM Modi highlighted that India is regarded as the "pharmacy of the world", especially for affordable medicines, and despite its domestic needs, it has ensured medical supplies to over 123 partner countries including 59 members of NAM. "We are active in global efforts to develop remedies and vaccines," the PM asserted.

Covert attack on Pakistan, fake news peddlers

PM Modi also hit out at "some people" for being busy to "spread the virus of terrorism" in an apparent reference to Pakistan, which sent terrorists in Kashmir to disturb peace and attacked Indian Army jawans over the weekend. He also hit out at those spreading fake news and doctored videos which "divided countries and communities".

Reform policies

PM Modi further called for international institutions to be more representative of today's world and asked leaders to focus on promoting human welfare and not just on economic growth. He mentioned some of the India-led initiatives on the world stage, like International Solar Alliance and International Day of Yoga that promotes international cooperation and engagement.

"Many countries organise military drills, but India has taken the initiative to organise disaster management drills in our region and beyond. NAM should call upon the international community and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to focus on building health facilities in developing countries. We should develop a platform for all NAM countries to pool our experience, best practices, crisis management protocols, research and resources," PM Modi said.

